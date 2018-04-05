Horgan looks for improvement ahead of Galway game

After the frustrating away draw against Athlone Town last weekend, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says a big improvement in performance is absolutely essential to have any chance of defeating one of the First Division top sides Galway Utd who are the visitors to Ballybofey on Friday night (kick-off 8.00pm).

“Galway have quality all over the park and have a big enough squad to sustain a campaign to be in with a very good chance of going straight back up to the Premier Division. We were happy enough with the way the lads played in the first half against Derry in the cup game on Monday night but we struggled in the second half.

But in terms of our recent league showings the lads know that the performances against Wexford Youths and Athlone Town will be nowhere good enough to get us even a draw against Galway. The game in between against Drogheda was different because of Keith Cowan being sent off in the 23rd minute and right away they went 1-0 up from the penalty but there was a decent effort to get back into game at United Park.

We do have the advantage of playing at Finn Park for the Galway game but we will have to produce our very best form to compete against them. If we do that then we have a chance of getting something from the game.”

On the injury front, Gareth Harkin and Liam Walsh remain out with knee injuries while Ciaran O’Connor and Paddy McCourty are both rated doubtful again after missing the Derry game on Monday evening.