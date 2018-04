The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme, newly elected Donegal’s Referees Administrator Michelle Bennett Adair – the first woman to hold the position – is Tom Comack’s special guest.

Tom also spoke to Donegal U-16 manager Rory Kavanagh on Donegal’s Ulster U-16 Buncrana Cup season so far and their wins over Down and Armagh.