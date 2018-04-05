Early signs of fodder crisis could be seen in Donegal

The first emergency batch of animal feed has arrived at Rosslare Port this morning.

The supplies have been shipped in from the UK by Dairygold, to tackle a shortage here after the bad weather.

In total 25-hundred extra tonnes of fodder has been ordered – it’ll be sold at cost price to farmers around the country.

News Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal Hannah Quinn says the signs were there early on, particularly in Donegal, that a crisis was imminent.

She says if measures were implemented sooner, the country may not be currently facing a national crisis: