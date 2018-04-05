€109,000 announced in support of local heritage projects in Donegal

€109,000 in funding has been allocated to Donegal to support local heritage projects.

The funding was announced today by the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan as part of a €3.3 million national investment for heritage projects.

Donegal will receive €59,000 in funding through the Structures at Risk Fund which includes €30,000 for works to prevent the imminent collapse of Rathmullan Abbey, €22,000 to re-thatch the roof of the Vernacular Thatched Cottage in Carndonagh and €7,000 to rewire Dunmore House, Carrigans.

Meanwhile, under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme €50,000 has been allocated for ten heritage projects throughout Donegal including, the Old Court House, Lifford which will receive €7,000 in funding and €7,500 for Leitir Corn Mill, Cill Cartha.

Bundoran Community Centre CLG will benefit from €2,500 in funding with O’Doherty’s Fort, Tullyarvan receiving €5,500 and St Eunan’s House, Donegal €4,000.

2 Church Lane, Letterkenny has been allocated €4,000, Convoy Cottage, Ramelton €6,500, Warehouse, The Mall, Ramelton €2,500, Buncrana Castle €5,500 and Dunmore House, Carrigans €5,000.