Donegal Hospice Jackpot winner Benny Porter

Congratulations to Benny Porter, Drumoghill – winner of the Jackpot in the Donegal Hospice Highland Radio Bingo, pictured at the Donegal Hospice today as he receives his cheque for 10,000 Euros.

Included seated from left, Marian Potts representing Highland Radio Benny Porter, winner of the Highland Bingo Jackpot and Grace Boyle Hospice Chairperson. back row form left are Geraldine Casey, Cristeen Porter, Kathleen Harkin Derek Mc Elhinney representing McElhinney’s XL Manorcunningham. Una Mc Glynn and Caroline O’Conner.