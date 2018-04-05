Dail hears efforts being made to progress Three School Campus

The Education Minister says every effort is being made to expedite the site acquisition process in relation to the Buncrana Three School Campus.

The Three School Campus has been on the table now for over 10 years with a site yet to be secured.

Minister Richard Bruton told Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue, that the site acquistion process has been protracted to date with a number of available options now being thoroughly examined to determine the best option.

During an exchange in the Dail, Deputy McConalogue told Minister Bruton that the three schools in question have been left in an unacceptable situation: