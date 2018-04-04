Severe staff shortages at Creeslough School

It’s emerged that Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough is suffering from severe staffing shortages.

The Deis school has already requested funding from Government for an additional teacher but it wasn’t granted.

This is despite the claim that the pupil teacher ratio rising above Departmental levels.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says there are fears that overcrowding in the school will only increase as pupil numbers rise adding to the difficulties around the lack of facilities in the school.

He’s caling on the Education Minister to urgently address the issue: