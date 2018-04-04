Pyrite progress could pave way for Mica redress scheme

There are further calls on the Housing Minister to initiate a redress scheme for Mica affected homes in Donegal once the expert panel report is published in the coming months.

It’s after news that over a thousand homes with pyrite have been repaired – all located in the east of the country.

In a statement the Department of Housing says 430 homes will be fixed this year out of a budget of 30 million euro.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is hopeful that this will pave the way for similiar action on mica affected households in the North West: