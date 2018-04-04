PSNI seize Donegal registered van, occupants claim to be charity collectors

The PSNI have seized a Donegal registered van in Derry this evening.

Police have confirmed that they received reports of the van being spotted in the Strabane and Derry areas with images of the vehicle circulated locally on social media in recent days.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle, two men, told Police they were using the van to collect old clothing which they stored in black bin bags in the back of the van for a charity called Heart UK.

The charity has since confirmed to the police that they do not operate in the North or South of Ireland.