Letterkenny drawn with CIE in FAI Cup 1st Rd, Cockhill given bye

Letterkenny Rovers will play in Dublin in the qualifying round of the FAI Senior Cup while Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic have been given a bye into the first round proper.

Rovers were drawn away to Leinster Senior League outfit CIE Ranch in this afternoons draw at Abbotstown.

That is one of eight ties while four sides were given a free run to the next stage.

Cockhill Celtic, Home Farm, Blarney United and Newmarket Celtic will go into the first round hat with the eight qualifying winners.

Finn Harps, Derry City and the rest of the League of Ireland clubs will also join the competition at the first round stage.