Donegal TD urges Agriculture Minister to tackle fodder crisis

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Agriculture Minister to take immediate action to tackle the serious fodder crisis affecting farmers across the country.

Department of Agriculture officials are meeting with the main farmers co-ops today to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Yesterday Minister Creed announced a national review of fodder supplies.

It follows months of wet weather, that have left animals in many areas low on feed with Donegal deemed one of the worst affected areas.

Minister Creed says the department may consider importing fodder if required but Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue says this move should have happened long ago: