Donegal-based Chinese takeaway owner released following detention

A Donegal-based Chinese take-away owner who challenged the legality of his detention has been released from Castlerea Prison, Co Roscommon.

The challenge was brought by 36 year old Chinese national, Yuntao Yu who had been detained at the prison since March 25th last on foot of a deportation order issued in 2009.

The High Court heard that since 2015, Mr Yu has run a take-away food business located beside Letterkenny Garda Station.

Yesterday, the High Court granted Mr Yu’s lawyers an inquiry into the lawfulness of his detention.

According to the Irish Times this evening, when the matter returned before Mr Justice Robert Haughton today barrister Gavin Keogh, appearing with solicitor Donal Quigley for Mr Yu, said the arguments advanced on his client’s behalf had been conceded by the State and the case could be struck out.

It was confirmed to the court today that Mr Yu had been released from the prison last night.