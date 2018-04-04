Concern remains over Foyle Ferry service

Serious concern remains as to when the Lough Foyle Ferry service from Greencastle to Magilligan will begin to operate this year.

It had been anticipated that the ferry would run as planned over the Easter period however it was confirmed last week that the vessel suffered damage enroute.

The service is expected to be used by thousands attending the Irish Open in Ballyliffin later this year.

While it’s hoped the ferry will run over the May Bank Holiday, Local Cllr Martin Farren is calling for more communication and clarity from the operators: