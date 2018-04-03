Trial of man accused of Danielle McLaughlin murder begins this week

The trial of a man accused of the rape and murder of a Donegal woman in Goa, India is set to get underway this week.

Danielle McLaughlin was killed while visiting India to learn to be a yoga teacher.

She was found dead on March 14 2017 and a local man, Vikat Bhagat, with whom she had been friends since 2016, is to stand trial accused of her rape and murder.

Ms. McLaughlin’s mother Andrea Brannigan confirmed that the trial is expected to get underway this Friday.

Ms Brannigan has been granted a special status to assist the prosecution during the trial.

She has appointed a lawyer to act on her behalf during proceedings.

In a previous interview on Highland Radios Nine Till Noon Show, Andrea spoke of the importance to her of finding out exactly what happened to her daughter:

The family are also fundraising to cover the cost of having a legal representative in India and other costs in a bid to get justice for Danielle.

You can donate by visiting the following link:

www.truthfordanielle.com