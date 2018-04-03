Outrage after vital equipment stolen from Mountain rescue base

Gardai are investigating after thousands of euro worth of vital equipment was stolen from the Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue base.

The local Civil Defence also lost equipment during the raid which happened over the bank holiday weekend.

There’s outrage over the theft which happened at the crew’s facility in Sligo town on Friday night.

Thieves broke into the offices and a number of vehicles parked outside at the base – and made off with flashlights, head torches, camping stoves, Gortex jackets and rucksacks.

The theft means the 25 volunteers operating out of the base, are now relying on their own personal equipment for searches and callouts.