A new one way traffic system has been proposed for one of Letterkenny’s busiest routes.

The project includes changing the traffic flow in the town from St. Eunan’s Cathedral to St Colmcille National School, St. Eunan’s College and Scoil Mhuire gan Smal.

The proposals have been on the table for some time however the project has now moved to Part 8 of the planning process.

Local Cllr. Ciaran Brogan says the measures will greatly benefit both road users and residents in the area: