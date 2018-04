Cavan star Dara McVeety is in a race against time to be fit for the Breffni men’s Ulster championship opener against Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday, May 13.

McVeety really caught the eye for Mattie McGleenan’s side as they lost out to Roscommon in last Sunday’s NFL Division 2 clash in Croke Park, hitting 1-3 from play.

However, he was forced off late in the game with McGleenan confirming that his captain suffered a hamstring tear.