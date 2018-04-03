House prices fall by 2% in Donegal

Donegal is the only county in Ireland to experience a drop in house prices during the first quarter of 2018.

According to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report, the average house price in the county is now €139,000, 2% down on last years figure during the same period and 47% below peak levels.

Nationally, house prices rose by 2.5% during the first three months of this year.

Meanwhile, the number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide continues to fall.

Daft.ie Report author Ronan Lyons says there isn’t enough supply in the market nationwide: