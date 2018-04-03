Flooded Burnfoot residents left in limbo over delay in CFRAMS report

Concern has been raised that an on-going delay in the CFRAMS report is delaying flood repair work at Burnfoot.

The report which is being compiled by the OPW is assessing flood risk areas with a view of coming up with flood defence solutions.

Donegal County Council say that the process is almost complete and it’s expected that a prioritised list of funded schemes will be announced by Government over the coming months.

However Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Jack Murray says time is of the essence for those affected in Burnfoot and it could be up to a year before work begins: