Decline in Donegal Garda numbers blamed for rising crime stats

There are fears that a significant decline in Garda numbers in Donegal is having a direct impact in the increasing crime rates throughout the county.

Garda numbers in the county have decreased by 21% over the last 8 years while recent figures from the Central Statistics Office show robberies, burglaries, drugs offences and violent assaults in Donegal have all increased over the past few years.

Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is warning that unless the Government provide extra resources to Garda in the county, crime stats will continue to rise: