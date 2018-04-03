Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce separation

Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have announced that they have “lovingly chosen” to separate after almost nine years of marriage.

Magic Mike star Tatum broke the news to fans in a joint statement on social media on Monday night.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” Tatum and Dewan wrote.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they continued.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of their 2005 dance film Step Up.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum in Step Up

The couple married in 2009 and have a four-year-old daughter, Everly.

Their statement said they are “still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly”.

The actors have appealed for privacy.

RTE.ie