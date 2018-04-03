Attack on Derry police officers described as appalling & disgraceful

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has said that petrol bomb attacks on the PSNI in the Creggan yesterday were attempts to maim or kill Officers.

In a statement The Chairperson of the PFNI, Mark Lindsay described the violence directed at Officers as appalling and disgraceful.

Approximately seven petrol bombs were thrown at police and while there was some damage to police vehicles nobody was injured during the attack.

MLA Gary Middleton says a lot of young people were involved and believes there’s an onus on parents to know where their children are: