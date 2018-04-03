10% decrease in new car registrations in Donegal during March

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says Brexit remains the dominant factor affecting new car registrations.

Official statistics released today by the SIMI show that new car registrations are down almost 10% in Donegal last month compared to last years March figure.

1529 new car registrations were recorded during March 2018 compared to 1698 during March 2017, resulting in a 9.95% decrease.

SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan says March has been a challenging trading month for the industry with Brexit remaining the dominant issue with Use Car Imports up 9.5% for the first quarter while New Car Registrations are down by 5.5% over the same period.