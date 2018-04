Derry City were 2-1 winners over Finn Harps in their EA Sports Cup match today.

Harps took the lead through Ciaran Coll, before an Aaron McEneff penalty and a goal from Rory Patterson gave Kenny Shiels’ side the win.

Shiels spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the win…

Diarmaid Doherty also spoke with Harps’ boss Ollie Horgan…