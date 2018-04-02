PSNI attacked with petrol bombs during dissident march in Derry



PSNI are appealing for information following an incident in Derry this afternoon.

Approximately seven petrol bombs were thrown at police as well as items of masonry, during an illegal dissident march in the Creggan area of the city.

There was some damage to police vehicles. No arrests have yet been made and there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton said :”I want to be clear that for anyone who engaged in actions that were unlawful or detrimental to community safety, there will be consequences through the criminal justice system. Police will review all video footage collected today and will robustly pursue all possible enquiries to identify those involved and bring them before the courts.”