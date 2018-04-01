Strabane footbridge reopen to the public following suspicious object hoax



PSNI have finished their enquiries following the report of a suspect object late last night which resulted in the closure of the footbridge in Strabane.

Police received a report that a device had been left close to the footbridge around 10.30pm yesterday evening.

An extensive search of the area took place last night and this morning involving the air support unit and ATO, however the suspicious object was declared a hoax this afternoon.

Inspector Vince Redmond thanked local people for their patience and understanding during the incident and has said anyone who comes across a suspicious object should not touch it and contact police straight away.

All areas are now open to the public again.