Rugby Review: 1 win in 16 games for City of Derry

City of Derry have just one win from 16 games in Division 2B of the All-Ireland League following a 15-8 loss to Sunday’s Well yesterday.

There were wins for Coleraine, Strabane and Letterkenny in the Rugby Championship leagues, while Inishowen had a 30-20 win over Strabane in the regional rugby.

Munster and the Scarlets qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, while Connacht lost out to Gloucester in their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final.

Alex McDonald joined Myles Gallagher to review the weekend’s rugby action…