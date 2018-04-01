Raphoe man to travel 900km in 9 days by Mountain Bike

Eymard Brennan is taking on a mammoth task starting on April 16th in Johannesburg, South Africa. He will travel by Mountain Bike to his finish point 900km away in Scottsburgh 12 days later.

Brennan is making this incredible journey to raise funds for 2 worthy causes; Crumlin Children’s Hospital and to help the family of a young Donegal girl so that she can get the treatment she needs in her fight against cancer.

The Raphoe man joined PJ Lynch to look ahead to this amazing feat and to discuss the importance of it…

Eymard’s ultimate goal is to raise €9000, which works out at €10 per km. You can find more information HERE, on the GoFundMe page which Eyward started for the campaign.

All of the money raised will be divided between those charities, as the flights, entry fees etc. have been paid already.