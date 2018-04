Armagh claimed the Division 3 title in Croke Park yesterday evening by beating Fermanagh by a scoreline of 1-16 v 0-17.

It was a goal on 53 minutes from Andrew Murnin that sealed the win for Armagh, with the sides having been level at the break with 8 points apiece.

The sides now look forward to their Ulster Senior Football Championship clash on May 19th.

After the game, Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher spoke with the assembled media…