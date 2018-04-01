All-County League Results 1/4/18

Division 1
Glenswilly 1-15 V 2-07 St Michael’s
Milford 1-09 V 1-14 St Eunan’s
Aodh Ruadh BS 1-12 V 0-16 Naomh Conaill
Kilcar 1-11 V 0-08 Cloughaneely
Dungloe 0-05 V 0-12 Gaoth Dobhair
Division 2
Four Masters 1-08 V 0-06 Glenfin
Naomh Muire LR 1-08 V 2-12 Bundoran
Naomh Columba 3-10 V 1-09 St Naul’s
Ardara 3-15 V 1-06 Malin
Termon 0-09 V 2-08 MacCumhaill
Division 3
Naomh Ultan 1-08 V 0-08 Red Hughs
Burt 0-06 V 1-08 Killybegs
Convoy 0-08 V 0-05 Fanad Gaels
Moville 4-18 V 0-05 Na Rossa
Naomh Bríd 0-09 V 0-03 Buncrana