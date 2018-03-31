Two Irish Champions for Letterkenny BC

Dylan McMonagle and Paddy McShane, both of Letterkenny Boxing Club, won Irish National titles today at the National Stadium in Dublin.

McMonagle, who fought in the Boys 4 39kg category, won his final bout 4-1 against Shane Stokes of Fr Horgan’s. Dylan had previously boxed in last year’s final and lost, so he worked his way back to the final this year and claimed the win.

Paddy McShane, who boxed in the Junior 1 42kg category, also claimed victory with a 4-1 win over Aaron Kirwan-Doyle of The Ballagh.