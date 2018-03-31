Rathmullan Celtic FC host big weekend for Opt For Life

Cain Connolly is on the RCFC Committee and is a Coach at RCFC Academy. Originally from Derry he spent all his childhood holidays in Rathmullan with his family where he would meet his childhood sweetheart Tanya Gavaghan and would later marry her.

In April 2013, he donated a kidney to his Dad, Michael, which was fully successful and Michael no longer needs five-hour dialysis three times weekly.

Cain has gone on to have 2 sons with Tanya and his Dad and mother have retired in Rathmullan and are a huge part in the fabric of the seaside community and club.

Cain is a Coach at the Hoops Academy where 74 kids learn and enjoy the beautiful game as well as his huge roll on the Hoops Committee which drives the club forward.

It is a big weekend for Rathmullan Celtic FC, and for Cain and Michael.

On Sunday April 1st, Hoops launch Opt For Life jersey at 1.45 before crucial PL game v Kilmacrennan Celtic. Junior Academy kids will lead both teams out and Michael & Cain will launch jerseys with sponsors Beachcomber and the committee.

On Monday April 2nd, Joe Brolly – Ambassador for Opt For Life – will launch Hoops Jersey with Michael & Cain at Flagpole Field, Rathmullan at 5pm.

Cain, Michael and Maurice Kelly joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…