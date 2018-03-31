People reminded to have Public Service Card

People are being reminded of the importance of having a Public Service Card when obtaining a driving licence or renewing an existing one.

From April 9th, the NDLS say that presenting the card when applying for a licence will simplify the process, by replacing the requirement for certain documentation.

It was thought that a Public Service Card would be a necessity this regard but the RSA has rowed back on its initial plan.

Cllr. Terence Slowey says theres a growing need for the card, and people should have one: