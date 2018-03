Finn Harps has a 1-1 draw with Athlone Town last night in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash last night in Athlone.

Athlone took the lead on 55 minutes, though Harps were dominating the game. Michael O’Connor drew the sides back level on 78 minutes, which gave Harps a share of the spoils.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan spoke with Kevin Egan…