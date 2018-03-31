Donegal Youth League title still up for grabs as Letterkenny defeat Fanad

Fanad United would have secured the Donegal Youth League title today for the second year in a row if they had avoided defeat, but it wasn’t to be as they lost out to Letterkenny Rovers by a goal to nil.

That now means that Letterkenny can still win the league title, provided they win both remaining games, and that Fanad slip up in their final league game with Kilmacrennan.

Ryan Ferry has the full-time report for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Ryan spoke with Letterkenny Rovers manager Anthony Gorman…