County Council urged to recognise Retained Fire Service did not receive 1916 centenary medals

Donegal County Council is being urged to recognise that the Retained Fire Service was the only front-line emergency services organisation that didn’t receive commemorative 1916 centenary medals.

In its response, the local authority says that the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management has advised that it has no current plans to have medals issued to all Council Fire services.

The Council also recommend for the matter to be dealt with via the Association of Local Government.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District is Cllr Jack Murray: