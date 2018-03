Tyler Toland, Amy Boyle Carr, Roma McLaughlin and Amber Barrett are all selected in Colin Bell’s 22 person squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with Slovakia and European Champions the Netherlands.

Ireland come into these games unbeaten so far in the qualifiers, and will look to go one better and defeat the European Champions, having played out a scoreless draw in the away fixture.

Amber Barrett spoke with Cóilín Duffy about the importance of the upcoming qualifiers…