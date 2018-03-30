MAD Adventure Race in Milford in July – Details Here

The Milford and District Adventure Race (MAD) will be held this year on Saturday the 21st of July and details of the event have been released. Competitors are now able to enter online from Monday last and there is an early bird offer available until May 30th. Further details on registration and exclusive offers are available on the events Facebook page – MAD Adventure Race Donegal 2018 or visit the official website www.madadventurerace.com.

Now in its second year it was the brainchild of “The Race” competitors Marty Lynch along with Hugh Coll, Damian McBride and Peter O’Donnell and this year it is the same course as last year where 300 people took part in the 29k Sprint and the 59k full course as well as team sections in each race. This year only 350 will be allowed to take part so it’s important to get your name in early.

The MAD Adventure Race Donegal is a unique Non profit event where all proceeds go directly to the Milford Park Development fund that is the home to 3 local Competitive clubs including GAA, Soccer and Athletics. The event creates an opportunity for the 3 club’s to work together and generates an fantastic community spirit within the area, something that can be felt by all throughout the event.

The event aims to create a positive, welcoming atmosphere to all involved and is aided by a DJ at the start/Finish area, offering a fun and family friendly day out, either by taking part or indeed supporting family and friends.

On completion of each event, Competitors will be awarded with a bespoke MAD Adventure Race Donegal Finishers Medal and also this year’s competitors will also benefit from an Exclusive MAD Technical T-Shirt. Sports massage is available to competitors on completion of the event followed by Hot Food and Refreshments for each competitor.

Prizes are offered to overall winners and also a selection of Age categories in both events. Prizes will be presented to respective winners at the MAD After Party that evening following the event, where competitors can mingle and exchange their race experiences in a rewarding atmosphere of music, refreshments and with a sense of accomplishment.

Last years event was generously supported by a range of local and indeed national sponsors. As all proceeds go directly towards a community project hosting three competitive clubs, creates an ideal opportunity for sponsors to showcase their business to a broad captive audience. Potential businesses are encouraged to get involved and help support this growing event.

There will be two events on the day – the shorter 29k sprint or the longer 59k full course and in both events you will experience the beauty of Mulroy Bay, Portsalon Beach and of course the world famous rallying – Knockalla Hill Climb.

With a large number of athletes now in training in the area with the Cranford Duathlon this Saturday followed by WAAR on the 12th of May and the Gartan Adventure Race on June the 2nd, MAD is another reason to continue your training regime if you are thinking of competing in Gaelforce North in September or Sea to Sumit in October.

Organisor Hugh Coll is also organising kayaking lessons for anyone wishing to practice and he can be contacted on 086 8313730.

The courses have been devised by some of The Race participants to challenge yourself and also to push yourself. In the Long 59k Course it starts with a 10k run from the Moyle View Park, up past the Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club, back down back the Mulroy Woods Hotel and right at Lidl, past the Milford Bakery to the Pier on the Kerrykeel to Milford Road. For there its a 2km kayak on Mulroy Bay before you head out on the cycle, through Kerrykeel to Waden Beach and up the Knockalla Coast Road as far as Scraggy Bay, right into Glenvar and then left at Shanky coming out at the Windmills for a 2.5km trail. Then its back on the Bike to Rathmullan and back to Milford finishing with a 1km run to the finish at Moyle View Park and much deserved refreshments.

The 29k Sprint also starts at Moyle View Park and takes in a 5.5km run through Milford towards the Pier on the Kerrykeel Road followed by a 1km kayak on the bay. Then its on the bike heading into Kerrykeel and right at Dury heading back towards Milford finishing with the 1k run to the finish at the Park.

To encourage people to get training the organisors are offering an Early Bird Entry before the 30th of May. From then until entries close on the 30th of June.

The entry fee includes a Finishers Medal for all, live DJ Entertainment, post race physo massage, refreshments and entry to the prizegiving and post race celebrations that night.

It simple to enter, just go on to their Facebook page or sent your details to Hugh Coll, Milford AC, Glenkeen, Milford, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal or telephone him on 086 8313730 or visit the official website www.madadventurerace.com