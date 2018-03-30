Lough Foyle Ferry service will not run over Easter period

It has been confirmed that the Lough Foyle Ferry service from Greencastle to Magilligan will not run over the Easter period as was previously scheduled.

The service was due to commence yesterday, however the ferry was damaged enroute.

A replacement ferry was then commissioned which also suffered damage while sailing from Downings this morning.

Following an assessment, it was deemed the boat could not be repaired in time.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Councillor Jack Murray says this is extremely disappointing news: