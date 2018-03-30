Book Now to see Les Misérables with Highland Radio



Highland Radio are delighted to announce 2 trips to the critically-acclaimed Broadway show ‘Les Misérables’!

The critically acclaimed Broadway Production of Les Misérables is coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from the 5th of December 2018 to the 12th of January 2018, and Highland Radio would like to invite you to join us on the 15th of December for this amazing show.

The total cost of the trip, which includes luxury travel to Dublin, overnight accomodation at the 4 Star Skylon Hotel with breakfast included, as well as your ticket to the show, is €229**, and you can secure your place with a deposit of €75.

The magnificent score of “LES MISÉRABLES” includes the songs, “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own”, “Stars”, “Bring Him Home”, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”, “One Day More”, “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”, “Master Of The House” and many more.

**Single Room Supplement Applies