Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley to rock Boston this weekend

After a year out due to injury, Jason Quigley is back in the ring on Easter Saturday night.

The North American Boxing Federation Middleweight Champion will face Puerto Rican Daniel Rosario in front of a big Irish crowd at the Marina Bay Sportsplex in Boston.

Quigley, hasn’t fought since he injured his hand last March in a points victory against Glen Tapia to win the NABF title.

Now ranked 6th in the world under the WBC, it’s a first fight for Jason under new trainer Dominic Ingle following his move from California to Sheffield in December.

Quigley’s fight is the co-main event on the Golden Boy bill which also features Mark Bazooka DeLuca and Michael Moore for the IBA and NABA Super Welterweight titles.

The target is a world title shot next year and Jason says nothing will get in his way of where he wants to be…