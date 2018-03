Gardai are advising motorists to slow down today as Met Eireann is warning of hail showers.

Hail and thunder are likely in parts of the south and possibly over the east as well.

During a hail shower yesterday, Gardai dealt with 12 incidents on the M7, M6, M8 and M18, involving 36 vehicles.

Ann-Marie Donnellan from AA Roadwatch has this advice for motorists who find themselves caught in a sudden hail shower: