Car stolen in Buncrana before crossing border

Investigations are ongoing this evening after a stolen vehicle failed to stop for a Garda patrol before crossing the border.

Gardaí attended an incident on the Main Street, Buncrana at approximately 10am yesterday morning they then followed a male in a vehicle observed acting suspiciously.

The vehicle failed to stop before crossing the border into Derry at Bridgend, it was later discovered that the vehicle had been subsequently taken from outside of a premises on Main Street.

Gardais say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.