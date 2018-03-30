Calls for full retention of opening hours at Donegal Town Garda Station

There are calls for opening hours at Donegal Town Garda Station to be fully retained.

Following a public meeting held in Donegal last evening, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says further reduction of Donegal’s Garda force is unacceptable.

Local residents have expressed concern after proposals were announced earlier this year to reduce the opening hours of the station to 10am-2pm and 8pm-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am – 2pm on Sunday.

Deputy Pringle says the reduction in Garda numbers in Donegal Town from 34 in 2008 to 22 in 2016 is a worrying trend given the rural makeup on the area.

He says residents in rural towns are forced to campaign to keep their basic community services such as post offices, GPs and private bank facilities open.

Deputy Pringle says this latest development reflects a long tradition of anti-rural policies and anti-local sentiment.