Ticket Arrangements Confirmed For Finn Harps v Derry City Match

Finn Harps have confirmed ticketing arrangements ahead of the EA Sports Cup Clash with Derry City which kicks off at 5pm on Easter Monday.

You will be able to pay at the gate on Monday but to avoid queuing it is strongly advised to please buy tickets in advance or to come early.

A limited number of seats are available, please come early, and cost is €3 extra paid inside the ground.

Season tickets not valid as per competition rules.

Please note tickets were printed before the latest time change and show a 3pm kick off- but the match was moved to 5pm to facilitate a request from the Ryan McBride Foundation.

Tickets available from Thursday afternoon at following outlets:

Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny

Macs Newsagents, Buncrana

McCauleys Restaurant, Lifford

Kernans, Newtowncunningham

The Coach House, Donegal Town

Hatters Express, Main Street, Ballybofey

Barretts Bar, Ballybofey

McKelveys Bar, Ballybofey