Threat to pathology services at LUH is averted

A threat to the future of pathology services at Letterkenny University Hospital has been averted.

There were fears the service would be withdrawn from next Wednesday due a lack of action on the planned refurbishment of the mortuary at the hospital. That would have meant post mortems having to take place in Sligo.

Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher has been involved in discussions to resolve the issue, and says he's had confirmation from the HSE that plans will go to tender in the coming weeks

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says having been in contact with Health Minister Simon Harris's office, he expects the tender process to begin sooner rather than later