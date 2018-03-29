Progress needed in process to reopen Buncrana Leisure Centre

Buncrana Community Leisure Centre Company has been asked to submit a number of clarifications and supporting documents to Donegal County Council in a bid to progress the reopening of the facility.

It follows a recent meeting between the local authority and the company to discuss their revised business plan.

The centre has been closed for almost three years now, despite Government funding being earmarked for refurbishment works.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray says there’s an onus on the Council to speed up the process………..