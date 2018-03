The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, St Eunan’s John Haran and former Donegal and Killybegs player Manus Boyle join Tom Comack to reflect on Donegal’s Allianz League campaign which ended last Sunday with a draw against Mayo and relegation to Division Two.

John and Manus will also look ahead to the new Donegal ACFL season which throws-in this weekend with a double round of games…