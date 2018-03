There was victory for Fanad United in the Donegal Youth League on Wednesday night.

Niall Doherty’s side defeated Dunfanaghy Youths 5-0 at Trialough.

Conor McHugh scored two while Bernard McGettigan, Paul Bradley and Jonah Serrinha scored the others.

Fanad can secure back to back Donegal Youth League titles with victory over Letterkenny Rovers at the Aura Centre this weekend.