Almost €4000 has been approved for Bord na nÓg Gaoth Dobhair.

€3939 is being granted to facilitate the purchase of sports training equipment.

Welcoming the announcement, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says: “I am delighted to make the grant available to Bord na nÓg who attend to the youth of the parish and provide a broad program of sporting events for them.!